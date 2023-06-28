Watch CBS News
Hermosa Beach police search for suspect who threw a lit firework into a crowd

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Hermosa Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who lit a firework and threw it into a crowd of people.

Authorities said it happened at a silent disco event at 11 Pier Avenue on June 17th.

Witnesses said the firework exploded in the middle of the group and fragments of the firework hit and injured multiple people. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 18-25 years old, wearing a black sweatshirt with yellow lining, dark pants, and a red, white, and blue helmet. The bicycle the suspect was riding was a gas-powered bicycle with an American Flag on the back.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Hermosa Police Department at  310-318-0360.

