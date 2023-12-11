Here are the routes to avoid during the SR-91 closure

Officials are closing the 91 Freeway this week to start the 71/91 Interchange Project in Corona.

Officials hope that the new, non-tolled connector will improve safety, expand access to other modes of travel, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance traffic flow and help foster the native wildlife movement.

The interchange will not be fully finished until 2025.

Map of the closures and detours. Riverside County Transportation Commission

From Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, the entire westbound portion of the 91 Freeway will be closed starting at the northbound 71 connector between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The Green River Road offramp will be closed an hour earlier at 9 p.m. between Dec. 11 to Dec. 14.

The express lanes will also be closed from I-15 to the County Line from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission advised drivers to use the 71 Freeway and the 60 to 57 Freeways to get around the construction. Motorists who need to access Green River Road should use the Auto Center Drive and Serfas Club Drive exit to Palisades Drive.

Additionally, the southbound 71 Freeway to the westbound 91 Freeway connector will be closed from Dec 11. to Dec. 14. starting at 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Transportation officials advised drivers take the eastbound 91 to the Serfas Club Drive and Auto Center Drive offramp.

The eastbound 91 express lanes will be closed from the County Line to the I-15 in the same time frame from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will close once again on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. However, officials did not recommend a detour since other lanes will be open.

Westbound 91 will be partially closed on Thursday between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. as well as Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Its express lanes from the I-15 to the County Line will close once again during the same time frame on Thursday. However, on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, it will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Since not all lanes will be closed, RCTC did not provide detours.