Hemet police officer charged with three counts of assault

A Hemet police officer is facing three assault charges for an on-duty incident that left someone with a significant brain injury.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney, the incident happened nearly a month ago on July 23. Following the alleged assault, the Hemet Police Department, District Attorney and Riverside County Sheriff's Department launched a joint use-of-force investigation to look into the encounter.

"The purpose of the task force is to ensure that no agency takes the lead on their own use of force investigation," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

The office said that this "independent investigation" happens simultaneously with the involved agency's internal investigation.

The investigation led prosecutors to charge Officer Jacob Alan Hobson with one count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and two counts of assault by a peace officer under color of authority. Prosecutors added a sentencing enhancement because of the allegations that claim the attack caused "great bodily injury leading to a significant brain injury."

Hobson is expected to appear for arraignment on Monday, Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. He is being held on a $65,000 bail.