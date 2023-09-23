Arrest made after Hemet mother stabbed to death for asking people doing drugs near her home to move

Search continues for suspect after mother of three stabbed outside Hemet apartment

A 28-year-old mother of three was stabbed to death in Hemet earlier this week, after she reportedly asked a pair of people doing drugs outside of her home to move.

Friends and family members have identified the woman as Shawna Weems, via an online fundraiser started in her memory.

"She was a 28 year old mom and wife who had her whole life in front of her," the GoFundMe says. "She left behind 3 beautiful children Adalyne, Juliette, and Khodi that will be reminded how much she loved and cared for them. Her children will now be forced to grow up without a mom."

According to Hemet Police Department, the incident happened on Monday at around 12:20 a.m., outside of Weem's apartment located in the 1000 block of South Gilbert Street.

"Officers arrived on scene and located an adult victim suffering from several stab wounds," a statement from HPD said. "The victim ultimately succumbed to their injuries at the hospital."

Family members say that the two people left the area in an RV after the stabbing.

On Friday, Hemet police announced that they had arrested 27-year-old Autumn Goodwin in connection with the crime. She was booked and is being held on $1 million bail.

A vigil has been planned outside of the apartment complex where Weems was killed on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact Detective Daniel Cortez at (951) 765-2433.