Help sought locating statue stolen from outside Lynwood high school

Authorities are seeking public help in locating a copper statue that was stolen from outside of the Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School in Lynwood last weekend.

Investigators say that the grand theft happened at the school, located at 5246 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, sometime between 2 p.m. on Saturday and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They say that thieves, possibly driving a black truck, had previously tried to steal the statue early Wednesday morning at around 4:30 a.m., but were unsuccessful at the time.

The 8-foot tall statue depicts the school's namesake, Marco Antonio Firebaugh, who was a California State Assemblyman from 1998 until 2004. He died in 2006 from complications of a liver ailment at 39 years old, just about a year after the school was named in his honor.

Investigators say that the statue is worth approximately $8,000, and had a hollowed out middle section that depicts Firebaugh with his right hand outstretched, and his left hand holding an open book.

"The Lynwood Unified School District is deeply saddened and disappointed by the theft of a statue honoring former California Assemblyman Marco Antonio Firebaugh from the high school named in his honor," district officials said in a Jan. 21 post on X, formerly Twitter. "Firebaugh High School stands as a symbol of inspiration and educational excellence, and the statue — which stood proudly and prominently in front of the campus — was a tribute to a leader who dedicated his life to public service and advocacy. This unfortunate incident will not deter us from continuing to uphold the values and principles Marco Antonio Firebaugh exemplified throughout his career. In conjunction with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, we are committed to finding the perpetrators responsible, ensuring the safe return of our statue, and continuing to foster a safe school environment for students, staff and community."

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (213) 420-7972.