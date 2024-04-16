Help out the environment with these eco-friendly gadgets

Tech and lifestyle expert, Jessica Naziri, shows us some of the best eco-friendly gadgets.

Listed below are her top choices for technology that is good for the environment and could also help save you some money.

Eco-friendly gadgets

Ovie Freshness Tracker LightTags

Price: Set of 3 for $58

It's a Food freshness tracker that not only helps people avoid eating foods that will make them sick, but also avoid wasting less food. In our home, we buy so many groceries but can't eat produce fast enough. The Ovie LightTags help you always remember to reach for those leftovers by helping make sure you notice them. When you open the fridge and see a yellow light-- it's time to use it or lose it.

LightTags are reusable and easy to set with the click of the Ovie button. Press once for every day you want to track, up to 30 days.

Great for meal-prepping, leftovers, takeout and opened dips and dressings.

Their eco-friendly packaging mailers are compostable, boxes are kept and reused (but are also made out of a pressed bamboo pulp that makes them compostable) and the rest is recyclable

Mill Food Recycler

Pricing starts at $29.99/month

Hate seeing your food go to waste? Mill is a food recycling system that makes it really easy and convenient for families to prevent food waste at home. It takes weeks to fill up and the best part is it means no smells in your kitchen.

The Mill mission is to eliminate food waste. They designed the smart, minimalist Mill kitchen bin to be effortless to use, almost impossible to break, and easy on the eyes.

So not only do you get this cool tech, you get to sleep better at night with the sweet knowledge that you are making an impact. What is really cool is that Mill keeps food as food by turning kitchen scraps into food for farms and gardens. Some of the pros include, you find you're taking your regular trash out way less often and you become more aware of certain groceries you continue to buy, but never eat, ultimately saving money at the store.

Kids love Mill too. They get excited to help put food scraps into the bin, and parents like the idea of teaching children about making more sustainable choices that are better for the environment For LA residents, Mill makes it so easy and convenient for families to comply with new regulations. The sleek Mill bin is the perfect addition to your kitchen Mill has helped people keep over 1.5 million pounds of food out of the landfill.

Hai Smart Showerhead

Price: $199

The Hai showerhead takes your shower to a new level with personalization, sustainability and smart technology. With personalised eco-minded alerts: save 30% more water (and up to $300 on your annual utility bill) with customizable LED alerts that tell you when the water's warm and when you're at your water use target. The accompanying hai app puts conservation in your hands: Your hai shower head is Bluetooth-enabled to sync with the hai companion app. You can dive into your data to see how much water you can save by changing your habits. See how much power it takes to heat your water, and take charge of your carbon footprint

Briiv Air Filter

Price: $350

Briiv is made from 90% natural materials — the unit is elephant based bio-plastic, hemp fibre, cork and glass. On top of this, their filters are 78% biodegradable using natural materials to clean the air including sustainably sourced moss and coconut (which you can see in the glass at the top). Standard air filters can't be recycled and 6,000 tons of plastic filters are sent to landfill every year. Briiv also requires low energy (less than $5 a year to run)