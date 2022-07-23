Watch CBS News
Help needed finding missing Lakewood man who suffers from dementia

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities asked for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old Lakewood man who suffers from dementia. 

Daniel Quesada was last seen on Thursday around 6 p.m. in Lakewood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. 

Quesada was seen driving a 2015 red Honda Accord with a license number of 7UY040. The car was last seen on Friday, according to LASD.

Quesada is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weights 169 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

Specifics have not been released about where Quesada was going nor how authorities managed to find his vehicle in Seal Beach. 

Anyone with information that is related to Quesada's whereabouts are asked to call 323-890-5500 or 911.

