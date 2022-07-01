Help needed to find driver in Thousand Oaks hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old pedestrian

Police need helping finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a 77-year-old man walking in a Thousand Oaks crosswalk.

Yang Xuezeng of Thousand Oaks died of the injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run crash a few days after the June 7 crash, according to Ventura County sheriff's officials. A deputy found him in the crosswalk on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay Court.

Xuezeng was with a group of people and was starting to cross the street when he was struck by a white sedan, according to authorities. The sedan had been driving eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay Court, and a witness told investigators the driver stopped momentarily just past the crosswalk then took off.

Xuezeng was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and later died of his injuries.

(credit: Ventura County Sheriff's Department)

Investigators say the driver fled the crash scene by driving east on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, turning right onto Rancho Road, then got on the northbound 101 Freeway.

Authorities released images of the suspect vehicle taken from surveillance video, but did not provide a description of the vehicle – which appeared to be an older model, four-door sedan – or the driver.

Anyone with information about the collision or the suspect vehicle can contact senior Traffic Investigator Marcos Moreno at (805) 947-8289.