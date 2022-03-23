Help needed to capture gunman who allegedly killed man outside North Hills strip club in "unprovoked" shooting

The public's help is needed Wednesday to catch the man police say shot another man to death at a North Hills strip club earlier this month.

LAPD

Savin Seng, 38, is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the LAPD.

Seng was identified as the shooter who killed 20-year-old Gabriel Isiguzo, who was found with a gunshot wound at Synn's Gentlemen's Club, 8314 Sepulveda Blvd., at about 2 a.m. on March 7. Isiguzo was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

According to the LAPD, the shooting was "unprovoked," but investigators at the scene told CBS2/KCAL 9 that it had been the result of an argument over a handicap parking spot in front of the club, where Seng had reportedly been a customer.

Seng was described as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound Cambodian man. Anyone with information about Seng's whereabouts can call Detective Gutierrez of the LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide Unit at (818) 374-9550.