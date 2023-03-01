Watch CBS News
Heavy snow shuts down Grapevine Wednesday

By Tina Patel

/ KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol shut down the Interstate 5 Freeway through the Grapevine Wednesday at around 6 a.m. due to unsafe conditions from heavy snow and ice.

The Grapevine was closed from Grapevine Road to the north to Parker Road in Castaic to the south, a stretch of about 40 miles.

California Highway Patrol officers were escorting drivers through the Grapevine earlier in the morning as slick road conditions increased with snow, sleet and rain.

Plows were out as CHP and Caltrans were monitoring the roadway surface for ice.

The closure is expected to last for several hours Wednesday.

First published on March 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

