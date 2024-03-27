Heavy rain expected in Southern California over Easter weekend, some festivities canceled

Several local Easter weekend celebrations have been rescheduled as a storm system sweeping through Los Angeles and Orange counties could produce heavy rain in some areas.

"This could be an efficient rain producer, as (models) show an atmospheric river pointing straight into Southern California Saturday into Sunday," the NWS said in a statement. "The timing and intensity of the precipitation remain in flux, but ... regardless of the exact track, cooler temperatures, gusty onshore winds and widespread precipitation continue to appear likely for the weekend."

The expected rain made the City of South El Monte move its 'Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt' up from Saturday to Thursday night at City Hall.

"It's the only day it's supposed to stay dry so we've got a day of dryness!" Said Mayor Gloria Olmos. "We're trying to cram it all into one day and doing everything at the same time."

Pasadena canceled its Egg Bowl and Bunny Brunch Saturday and rescheduled a 'Hop Into Spring' event on Tuesday.

It was too early for a specific forecast on potential precipitation amounts, though the weather service acknowledged that rainfall in the Los Angeles metropolitan area could be "heavy at times" on Friday night and Saturday.

Rain is in the forecast after midnight Friday with lows in the 50s. Rain is likely on Saturday in Los Angeles with highs in the lower 60s. The rain will continue into Easter Sunday.

Rain is the forecast for Orange County coastal area and inland areas starting Friday night and through Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the 60s during the day and drop into the 40s at night.