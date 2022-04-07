Heat waves strikes Inland Empire as nearly triple digit temps raise concerns

A sudden warm front struck Southern California Wednesday, and is expected to last through at least Friday as extremely high temperatures near triple digits.

The onset of the "summer preview" of weather is powered by another round of Santa Ana winds.

In response, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ventura County, Orange County and Inland Empire regions. A Wind Warning was also issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountain areas, with winds reaching up to 65 miles per hour expected.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon had already reached the mid-90s with possible record-breaking temps expected just before the weekend.

As health officials warn the public to monitor water intake during the heat wave - due to the normal increase in reported dehydrations - Inland Empire residents are looking for ways to beat the heat.

One family packed up their swimsuits and towels before heading to Citrus Park in Corona - which features two splash pads.

To their disappointment, the water park portion of the park isn't open until May - when temperatures traditionally start to incline across the Southland.

"Since it's starting to get hot, we wanted to go enjoy the water for a little bit," Myranda Rocha said. She brought her daughter and son to the park in hopes of cooling off a bit Wednesday, "but unfortunately, it's not on right now," she said.

The kids were still able to play around, but the high temps left their mark regardless.

"When I went on the slide my butt was burning," said Olivia.

Not everyone let the heat bother them though, as one Corona man trudged through his walk at Serfas Park.

"I'm not fazed by the hot weather," he said. "I just take it all in stride."

Quite literally, at that. He has walked 100 miles a week for the last 30 years, and the heat has never prevented him from finishing his goal.

"I've been out when it's 107, so 93 is nothing," he continued.

The Riverside Fire Department warns against high intensity activities or strenuous workouts though, noting that this time of year normally brings a large amount of medical calls in regards to dehydration in elderly folk and children.