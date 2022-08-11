Heat advisory goes into effect for most of Riverside County

A heat advisory was issued for most of Riverside County as extremely hot temperatures are expected to continue blasting the Southland through the weekend.

The National Weather Service indicated that the advisory was slated to begin Thursday at 12 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Temperatures were expected to average in the upper-90s for most of the region, with some places reaching triple digits as high as 104 degrees. Low temperatures are only expected to drop to the mid-70s.

Another warm and muggy day is in store tomorrow 🥵



A Heat Advisory goes into effect for the IE starting Thu and will continue through Sat.



Highs will be near 100 each afternoon, and lows will only dip down into the 70s each night.



Stay hydrated and cool, friends! #cawx pic.twitter.com/IzWucvUitw — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 11, 2022

Residents in these areas were advised to stay hydrated, remain in doors or in shaded areas and avoid strenuous activities as the elevated temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, heat illness and in extreme cases heat stroke.

The NWS also recommended that people check on their loved ones, especially the elderly.

On top of the heat, CBS Los Angeles Meteorologist Amber Lee indicated that another monsoonal movement was moving through the Southland, bringing more muggy weather with it.