Heartbroken owner desperately searching for stolen 11-year-old Boston Terrier named Stella

A woman is desperately searching for her beloved 11-year-old Boston Terrier named Stella who was snatched from inside of her car while she was running errands in Mid-Wilshire this week.

The brazen robbery happened at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Whole Foods located on W. 3rd Street as Stephanie Santos was running errands. The robbers shattered one of the windows of Santos's car and grabbed Stella before taking off in an unknown direction.

"If you have Stella, please, I hope you're treating her right, you're treating her well," Santos said while speaking with KCAL News on Thursday. She says that the pup is on a strict diet and has to take medication.

Santos was inside for about 20 minutes when she got back to her car and saw that Stella had been taken.

"I looked for Stella, she wasn't in the car. I started crying, screaming. I was hysterical."

Though she filed a police report, she's having a hard time getting security footage from the parking lot and leads on possible suspects are running thin.

Santos believes that Stella was taken because of her resemblance to a French Bulldog, one of the most commonly stolen dog breeds because of their high value.

As the search continues, Santos and friends have hit the streets in the surrounding area to post fliers begging for Stella's return, even offering a reward.

"We are willing to do anything and everything — no questions asked — we just want Stella back."

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact LAPD's Hollywood Division at (213) 972-2971.