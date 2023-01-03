"Heartbreaking": Local fans react to collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin rising and falling is a moment seared into the memory of longtime football fans.

It was also the moment the mood switched at Busby's in Santa Monica, home of the LA Bills Backers, the largest group of fans of the Bills in the Los Angeles Area.

"I've never seen anything like it and I've been watching football for 30 years," said Jeff Murrell, Bills fan.

"Devastating, unreal. To see such a young man suffer an injury like that is heartbreaking," Andre Bowman, Bills fan.

Around 400 normally rowdy fans, were stunned and nearly silent, after a big game turned to a much more important outcome.

"People were praying, crying. It was quiet and some people were following on Twitter and every once in a while someone would shout out an update," said Alex Rinaldi, Bills fan.

"Mafia means family so if you play for the Bills, you're family," Anthony Mariani, Bills Fan.

Doctor Jim Keany is an emergency physician and describes what he saw in the replay.

"I saw his head snap forward as he got hit in the chest. When you get a blunt force to the chest there's a well-known condition called commotio cordis, this is typically seen in baseball players when they are struck in the chest by a high-speed baseball, putting your heart into fibrillation," said Dr. Keany.

Dr. Keany says it is very rare — the impact on the sternum sends a shock to the heart and if it's at the right moment, will cause an irregular heartbeat.

But, he also saw something else important - the immediate care.

"More than half of the people die from this because they don't get what he got, which is CPR. Once your heart goes into atrial fibrillation you only have a couple of minutes to live and if people intervene and do CPR and do the right things then you'll survive," said Dr. Jim Keany.