Hearst Castle finally reopening after 2-year closure from pandemic, storm-damage repairs

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Hearst Castle is finally reopening its doors to visitors after more than two years.

The castle built by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst closed its doors in March of 2020 because of the pandemic, but remained closed because a severe storm damaged the access road to the castle last year. Then the Central Coast landmark remained closed so it could undergo a $13.7 million renovation.

Hearst Castle will reopen Wednesday, but with a number of new, unfamiliar changes. Tours will run bus to bus, and groups of 50 people will have to tour the grounds together. 

"I cannot wait for the first bus load to pull up and to greet people back to their park," Hearst Castle Museum Director Cara Obrien said.

San Simeon, CA OCTOBER 6, 2020: Casa Grande is 68,500 feet with 38 bedroom, 30 fireplaces, and 42 bathrooms at Hearst Castle on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 in San Simeon, CA.  Hearst Castle, one of California's most popular tourist attractions, has been closed since mid-March due to the global coronavirus pandemic. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ticket prices have also been consolidated to integrate all fees, and now start at $30 per adult and $15 per child. Reservations made in advance online are strongly recommended, but can also be made by calling (800) 444-4445. Hearst Castle officials say they are hoping to regain the revenue they lost during the closure.

"There was approximately $32 million revenue lost to the castle just here on the ground," California State Parks SLO Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat said.

