Hearing aids, cochlear implants may delay, reduce dementia: study

Hearing aids could help delay or reduce dementia and cognitive decline, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Neurology.

The study shows hearing loss is an important risk factor for dementia.

Experts analyzed more than 3,000 cases. They found those who used hearing aids performed better on cognitive tests. There was also a 19-percent reduction in long-term cognitive decline.

Experts say preventing decline is easier than trying to reverse it.

JAMA Neurology is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

