Health technology for you and your pet

Tech expert Jessica Naziri, from techsesh.co, has the latest gadgets designed to enhance both your well-being and that of your furry companions.

Moonbird Price: $199

Say hello to your first step towards more inner peace. It's called Moonbird-- a handheld breathing pacer that guides users through slow breathing exercises to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and bring deep relaxation. Give it a shake and it begins expanding and contracting in your hand, creating a slow rhythm to match inhales and exhales too, providing better sleep, less stress, and other scientifically proven health benefits.

When you're dealing with sleep issues or feeling stressed, reaching for your phone and opening a meditation app can feel counterproductive. That's where Moonbird comes in. Its tactile guidance offers a tangible anchor, helping users, especially beginners or those easily distracted, to focus their minds and breathe intuitively. Moonbird's screen-free design is tailored for nighttime use, allowing uninterrupted relaxation without the disruptive glow of electronic devices, and promoting a more restful environment by eliminating distractions from stressful notifications or messages.

This gadget is scientifically proven to combat sleeplessness and stress. Users report decreased anxiety in as little as 5 minutes and being able to fall asleep in as little as 8 minutes when breathing with moonbird.



The Mendi Headband Price: $299

What if you could see your brain health improve in real-time? With Mendi, you can. Mendi's neurofeedback technology improves mental faculties: as mental focus increases, so does blood flow to the prefrontal cortex—the brain area responsible for executive functions such as decision-making, problem-solving, and attention.

Mendi's device captures this increased blood flow as an indicator of neural activity. With repeated use, this system helps reinforce positive brain activity patterns that enhance focus and cognitive abilities. This process, known as operant conditioning , essentially "trains" the brain to be more efficient at tasks that require concentration and mental clarity.

The long-term benefits that users may experience, such as improved productivity, reduced anxiety, and better overall mental health, making it a transformative tool for people from all walks of life.

Jolie The Filtered Shower Head Price: $148 (w. subscription) / $165 (w/o subscription)

From braind tech to healthy hair and skin tech. Los Angeles residents are all too familiar with the negative effects of harsh water on hair and skin. It contains high levels of minerals and chemicals, such as chlorine, which can strip moisture from the skin and hair, leading to dryness, irritation, and dullness. The Jolie Filtered Shower Head offers a solution to mitigate these concerns and improve the overall showering experience.

The Jolie Filtered Showerhead removes chlorine, heavy metals & other contaminants from your shower water — to improve your skin, hair and wellbeing.

Dubbed the "Ferrari of Filtration", Jolie's showerhead leverages a potent blend of the most effective filter mediums, including KDF-55 and Calcium Sulfite, to eliminate chlorine, heavy metals, and other impurities from shower water. Three separate third-party labs have verified that Jolie surpasses industry benchmarks, removing an impressive 85% of chlorine over the filter's lifespan, exceeding the minimum performance requirements for shower filtration systems of 50% removal.

Litter-Robot 4 by Whisker Price: $699

Innovation isn't just for humans anymore.



With Litter-Robot 4, Never Scoop Again®. Litter-Robot is a self-cleaning litter box for cats, revolutionizing the way cat parents care for their cats by eliminating the chore of scooping, providing a clean bed of litter every time, and trapping odors for a fresher home.

With its sleek, multi-cat design, Litter-Robot 4's patented self-cleaning technology automatically separates the dirty clumps from the clean litter, dropping them into an extra-large, tightly sealed drawer below. The Whisker mobile app provides helpful insight into waste levels, individual cat's bathroom usage, and weight-tracking with SmartScale®.