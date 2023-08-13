Health officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Panda Express

Los Angeles County health officials are investigating a possible Hepatitis A exposure connected to a Panda Express store in Lancaster.

The investigation was launched after officials were made aware of a Hepatitis A infection in a food handler that worked at the restaurant, which is found at 44411 Valley Central Way, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

While there have been no additional cases identified at this point, officials are recommending that anyone who dined at the restaurant between July 21 and August 4 receive a Hepatitis A vaccination, with the exception of those who have previously completed the vaccine series or who have had a past infection.

Department officials advise that vaccinations may be available at local pharmacies or physicians' offices, and LADPH will be offering free vaccinations to possible exposed people at the Antelope Valley Health Center on Monday between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. or between Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that is considered to be highly contagious and can spread from person-to-person through the fecal-oral route, or by eating contaminated food or drink contaminated water.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine and jaundice. They can vary from mild to severe.