Watch CBS News
Local

Head-on crash kills 1 in Chatsworth traffic

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Head-on crash kills 1 in Chatsworth traffic
Head-on crash kills 1 in Chatsworth traffic 00:36

One person was killed and another sustained minor injuries in a two-car crash in Chatsworth Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Winnetka Avenue. The head-on crash sent one vehicle into the yard of a house at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was trapped inside the vehicle in the yard. Firefighters extricated him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle's driver sustained minor injuries.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 7:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.