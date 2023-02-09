Head-on crash kills 1 in Chatsworth traffic

One person was killed and another sustained minor injuries in a two-car crash in Chatsworth Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Winnetka Avenue. The head-on crash sent one vehicle into the yard of a house at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was trapped inside the vehicle in the yard. Firefighters extricated him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle's driver sustained minor injuries.