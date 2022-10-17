Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazmat team called to Harbor City for ruptured pipeline along railroad

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A hazardous materials team was called to Harbor City Monday after an apparent rupture of a subterranean pipeline along the railroad right-of-way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It happened at 1676 W. Oakhorne Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the rupture was accompanied by loud sounds and the apparent leak of an unspecified type of liquid. The flow of the liquid has been controlled by workers in the area reportedly performing pipeline-related maintenance. 

Though a rail tanker car was parked in the area, it does not appear to have been involved, firefighters added. 

There were no reports of injuries and no evacuations took place. 

First published on October 17, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.