Hazmat team called to Harbor City for ruptured pipeline along railroad

A hazardous materials team was called to Harbor City Monday after an apparent rupture of a subterranean pipeline along the railroad right-of-way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It happened at 1676 W. Oakhorne Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the rupture was accompanied by loud sounds and the apparent leak of an unspecified type of liquid. The flow of the liquid has been controlled by workers in the area reportedly performing pipeline-related maintenance.

Though a rail tanker car was parked in the area, it does not appear to have been involved, firefighters added.

There were no reports of injuries and no evacuations took place.