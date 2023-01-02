HAZMAT called to pallet fire downtown LA
Hazardous Materials Management (HAZMAT) was called to a fire downtown Los Angeles after a pile of pallet boxes containing ethanol caught on fire.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said hand sanitizer was found in the pallets and they are allowing the product to burn off.
The fire started around noon in the 100 block of East 16th street.
Authorities say some vehicles were exposed to the fire, but have been moved to a safer location.
