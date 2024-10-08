Hazmat investigators respond to fatal overdose at downtown LA jail, others being treated

1 person dead, multiple people need treatment following overdose incident at Men’s Central Jail

Hazardous materials investigators responded to a fatal overdose at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles, where multiple other people were also being treated Tuesday morning, authorities said.

First responders were called to the scene in the 400 block of East Bauchet Street at 8:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead while six other people were being treated, LAFD said.

The hazmat specialists were decontaminating the area and looking into a powder substance that may have been involved, according to LAFD. There were no evacuations to the surrounding area while the investigation remained ongoing as of 9:30 a.m.

No other details have been released by authorities.

