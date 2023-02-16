Hawthorne shooting: Man driven to hospital pronounced dead

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was taken privately to a hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Hawthorne.

Hawthorne police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 11500 block of Acacia Avenue at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday near Imperial Highway and Hawthorne Blvd.

Arriving officers determined the adult male victim had been transported to a local hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was not identified.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

Multiple evidence markers were at the scene Thursday morning.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting Hawthorne police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org