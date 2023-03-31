Hawthorne: NB I-405 closed after CHP officers shoot man allegedly throwing bricks

All northbound lanes of the I-405 are closed after CHP officers were reportedly involved in some short of shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening in Hawthorne.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched to the Rosecrans Boulevard on-ramp at around 7:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a brushfire in the area.

At some point after their arrival, a shooting occurred. Officers allege that the suspect was throwing bricks in their direction before shots were fired.

The suspect's condition was not immediately known, though Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene for someone suffering from a gunshot wound. He is said to be conscious and alert while he was taken to a nearby hospital.

No CHP officers are said to have been injured.

All lanes of the I-405 between Inglewood Avenue and Rosecrans Avenue are closed until further notice while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.