Hawk shot by pellet gun recovers at Ojai wildlife center

Hawk shot by pellet gun gets second chance at Ojai wildlife center

A red-tailed hawk shot by a pellet gun is getting a second chance thanks to a wildlife rescue center in Ojai.

"We have been doing physical therapy," veterinarian Kathryn Rasp said. "Basically, I extend out the wing, make sure it moves very well."

The Ojai Raptor Center is stretching the patient's wings to help it recover from the serious injury it sustained in February. It was found in the backyard of Cleo Watts' Pasadena home.

"I went to go get the bird and I noticed it was bleeding from its right wing," Watts said. "The vets discovered that he was shot. ... Somebody shot him."

After the initial care at a Pasadena animal hospital, the majestic bird came to Ojai to continue its treatment.

"It came in pretty feisty," Rasp said. "It had a fracture of the right ulna."

The bird is still in the intensive care unit, spending most of the day in a small enclosure. It only leaves for check-ups, x-rays and physical therapy.

"Once his wing has healed up, we'll take off his bandages," Rasp said. "He'll be able to spread out his wings but not too much."

Veterinarians said injuries like the one the hawk sustained are not uncommon. In fact, the center sees at least two birds that have been shot each month. Currently, the animal hospital is treating three patients for projectile wounds.

"Feel like the public have this misconception of hawk species," Rasp said. "They actually do a lot of important ecological work in our area. They are keystone specials and they actually take care of our environment."

For now, vets are cautiously optimistic about the hawk's prognosis. Vets hope the hawk will make it to the center's flight cage, dubbed "Freedom Flight." It's one of the largest in California.

It would be the hawk's final stop before being released.