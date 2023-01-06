Watch CBS News
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

By KCAL-News Staff

/ AP

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has begun erupting inside its summit crater. The eruption comes less than one month after Kilauea and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. 

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside a crater at the volcano's summit caldera. 

Kilauea's summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities. Kilauea is Hawaii's most active volcano. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. 

For about two weeks starting Nov. 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes erupting side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years.    

First published on January 6, 2023 / 4:58 AM

