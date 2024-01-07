Hate crime investigation underway after man seen vandalizing Woodland Hills businesses

Police have launched a hate crime investigation in Woodland Hills after a man was caught on camera vandalizing several businesses over the weekend.

Video from the scene of one incident shows the man walking up to a business before hurling a rock through the window. He can then be seen walking away as if nothing happened.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im says that they received two separate reports of hate crimes in the area just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, including at a store located in the 20900 block of Victory Boulevard.

As of now, there are no suspects in the investigation, but they're hopeful that surveillance footage will help them in quickly locating someone before more harm is done.

One of the impacted business owners says that at least four businesses were hit within the span of a block that night, at least three of which are Jewish-owned. All of those stores had their windows shattered by rocks that were thrown, each reading painted-on messages like "Pay Up" or "Glory."