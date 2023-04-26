Hatchet-wielding man sparks safety concerns for Highland Park residents

Highland Park residents have grown concerned for their safety as a hatchet-wielding man continues to roam their neighborhood.

Security camera footage caught the man trying to chop down a resident's tree with the hatchet. Neighbors said that this has been an ongoing issue, however, police said their hands are tied at the moment.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they have known about the problematic man for at least two weeks. While they have responded to the area after receiving calls of a person with a hatchet they have not been able to arrest the man since he isn't committing any crimes at the time.

Officers said that it is not a crime to simply walk around with a hatchet and it is unclear if the person chopping at the tree is the same man that the officers have contacted in the past two weeks.