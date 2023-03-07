Harvard Heights LAPD pursuit crash: Carjacking suspects in custody, bystanders hospitalized

Four suspects were in custody and six civilians were hospitalized, two critically, after a police pursuit ended in a three-car crash in Harvard Heights early Tuesday.

A gray Honda Accord was reportedly carjacked in the area of the 600 block of East 105th Street in southeast L.A. at about 8 p.m. Monday. A victim was reportedly pistol-whipped.

The Accord was spotted in downtown L.A. shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver did not stop, and officers began a short pursuit.

Officers reportedly pulled back on the pursuit and were in tracking mode before the Accord crashed into two other vehicles at Washington Boulevard and Western Avenue in Harvard Heights at about 12:42 a.m., according to the LAPD.

Suspects fled the vehicle on foot but were apprehended by officers. Four suspects in the Accord were taken into custody.

Six people in the other two vehicles were hospitalized: A man and woman, both 20, were listed in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy and 22-year-old woman were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.