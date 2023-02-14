Harbor City pursuit crash: Deputies search for suspects
L.A. County sheriff's deputies were searching for two suspects who ran from a crash scene following a police pursuit that ended in Harbor City Tuesday morning.
Deputies began pursuing a reckless driving suspect in a Mazda sedan at 9:17 a.m. on the 110 Freeway.
The Mazda exited at Anaheim Street and Figueroa Place in Harbor City and crashed into a Ford Bronco at about 9:45 a.m. Two male suspects in the Mazda ran from the scene.
One person was reportedly injured.
Deputies were searching the area for the suspects.
