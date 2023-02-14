Watch CBS News
Local

Harbor City pursuit crash: Deputies search for suspects

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Harbor City pursuit crash: Deputies search for suspects
Harbor City pursuit crash: Deputies search for suspects 01:11

L.A. County sheriff's deputies were searching for two suspects who ran from a crash scene following a police pursuit that ended in Harbor City Tuesday morning.

Deputies began pursuing a reckless driving suspect in a Mazda sedan at 9:17 a.m. on the 110 Freeway.

The Mazda exited at Anaheim Street and Figueroa Place in Harbor City and crashed into a Ford Bronco at about 9:45 a.m. Two male suspects in the Mazda ran from the scene.

One person was reportedly injured.

Deputies were searching the area for the suspects. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.