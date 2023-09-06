Harbor City: Man, woman and baby found shot in car with baby in backseat

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left two people dead inside of a car with a baby in the back seat in Harbor City late Monday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 6:35 p.m. near the 1000 block of W. 253rd Street.

Investigators believe that the victims were seated inside of a car when someone approached and opened fire, striking both of the adults.

The woman, 18-year-old Ashley Guzman, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The man, 21-year-old Carlos Loera, was declared dead at the scene.

Their baby, approximately one-year-old, was also struck by gunfire in the incident, police said. He has since treated at the hospital and released to the care of family members.

Detectives believe that the shooting may be gang-related as they continue to investigate the circumstances.