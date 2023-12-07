Hanukkah celebrations and menorah lightings in LA

Students at Kadima Day School in West Hills were busy rehearsing for an upcoming musical Hanukkah presentation and learning about the customs and traditions of the holiday on Thursday.

School Head Master Dr. Steven Lorch said it's important for the students to learn the history, learn Jewish law and participate with their families. "They are the future, they are our hope," Lorch said.

He also talked about how Hanukkah celebrations may look different for some families this year and why young students need to learn about antisemitism.

"The key for children of this age in learning about antisemitism is to learn to be proud of their heritage to know what it is, to be confident in their heritage, to know that they are standing on the shoulders of many generations that preceded them and they will in turn pass on these traditions," Lorch said.

Hanukkah officially starts at nightfall Thursday, Dec. 7 and ends at nightfall Friday, Dec. 15 and celebrations are happening throughout various communities in Los Angeles.

Public Menorah lightings

Los Angeles City Hall: Mayor Karen Bass, city officials and community leaders will join at Los Angeles City Hall to illuminate a menorah salvaged from the ashes of a Polish synagogue. The menorah will be displayed in City Hall's rotunda throughout the eight days of Hanukkah.

Holocaust survivors are set to attend the ceremony which will also include a musical performance by the Cheder Menachem Boys Choir.

Santa Monica: Nightly menorah lightings will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. at Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica and at sunset at the Santa Monica Place shopping center.

Culver City: Menorah lightings take place at 5 p.m. Thursday at The Culver Steps in Culver City

Palisades Village: 5-7 p.m.

Beverly Hills: The Lily Pond at Beverly Gardens Park, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Malibu: Chanukah Winter Wonderland at Point Dume Village. Chabad of Malibu invites you to Chanukah Winter Wonderland for hot latkes, doughnuts, music, live entertainment, menorah lighting, and more. This festival of lights includes nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and food beginning Dec. 7.