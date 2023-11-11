Hanger fire flare up in Tustin prompts school closures

A hangar fire in Tustin has reignited, causing concern among residents and authorities alike Saturday and leading to school closures ordered for Monday.

The North Hangar, which initially erupted on Tuesday morning, had ongoing flames and smoke billowing from the site over the weekend. The situation has prompted heightened safety measures and evacuation efforts.

The fire, which initially raised alarms for its intensity, has now taken an additional toll on the community due to the detection of asbestos in the affected hangar. Authorities swiftly issued health warnings to residents, advising precautions against exposure to the hazardous material.

In response, school closures have been implemented, affecting all schools within the Tustin Unified School District. As a precautionary measure, all tests scheduled for Monday have been canceled.

Firefighters are actively working to contain the fire and assess the extent of the asbestos threat.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)