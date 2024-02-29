Gym owner fights off three armed robbers in West Hollywood

A West Hollywood gym owner fought off three armed robbers determined to steal his Rolex watch and Cartier bracelet.

The attack happened on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. outside of the gym named The Lab Sunset. Rocco Distafano said he was walking his dog when the one of the three suspect pointed a gun at him and tried to rob him. Security cameras caught the attack on Sunset Boulevard near North Kings Road.

"We're living in a Gotham City of Los Angeles," he said.

One of the suspects pistol-whipped Distafano in the scuffle but were not able to steal anything from the gym owner. Distafano suffered minor injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is still searching for the suspects.