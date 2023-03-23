Watch Live: Plaintiff Terry Sanderson expected to testify in ski crash trial as Gwyneth Paltrow could also take the stand

Note: The court is taking a lunch break until 3:30 ET.

The retired optometrist who is suing actor Gwyneth Paltrow over injuries suffered in a ski collision is expected to take the stand Friday, as could Paltrow herself.

The civil suit stems from a 2016 incident at Deer Valley Resort in which the two collided on a ski slope. Terry Sanderson, 76, broke four ribs in the crash and originally sued Paltrow for more than $3 million, an amount that was reduced to $300,000 in damages, claiming she was "out of control" and skied into him. Paltrow, 50, is countersuing for $1 and attorney's fees, claiming Sanderson caused the crash.

Attorneys for both sides have tried to establish whether Sanderson or Paltrow was the uphill skier — a point of etiquette on slopes that could also determine who is at fault.

The first few days of testimony in what is expected to be an eight-day trial have also focused on Sanderson's health. Witnesses, including his doctor and his daughter, have testified about medical problems, including brain injury symptoms.

Friday's testimony opened with continued testimony from neurologist Dr. Richard Boehme, who continued his expert testimony from Thursday via video about Sanderson's previous brain injury and post-concussion symptoms.

Next was longtime friend and fellow avid skier Mark Herath, who testified that after the accident, Sanderson, who had been "a great conversationalist," became confused and unable to follow conversations and frustrated and angry as a result. He also became paranoid, Herath testified, which affected their friendship.

"You can only take Terry in small doses now," he said.

Paltrow's attorneys have also questioned whether there is GoPro video of the collision, asking Sanderson's daughter about emails between the two discussing the footage. Paltrow, an Oscar winner who founded wellness company Goop, has alleged her celebrity helped motivate the lawsuit.