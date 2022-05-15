Watch CBS News
Gummies by Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers among products being recalled

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Mars Wrigley Confectionary US, LLC is recalling a variety of candy due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.  

The products that are subject to the recall were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. 

The products include: Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies, and Life Savers Gummies. For a complete list of recalled products, click here

Those who believe they purchased the recalled item should dispose of it. For questions, please call 1-800-651-2564.

First published on May 15, 2022 / 12:20 PM

