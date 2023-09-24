Group of teens force Lakewood Center Mall to close early after causing "disturbance"

Lakewood mall forced to close early after teens cause "disturbance"

A large group of teenagers forced the Lakewood Center Mall to close early on Saturday after causing some sort of "disturbance," according to authorities.

Law enforcement presence at Lakewood Center Mall. KCAL News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the mall after learned that a large group consisting of hundreds of juveniles was causing a disturbance somewhere at the mall a little before 7 p.m., though the gathering began at around 2 p.m. with teens coming and going throughout the day.

While they did not provide any information on the exact circumstances surrounding the disturbance, the mall was forced to close two hours earlier than normal. They shut down at 7 p.m. instead of their usually scheduled 9 p.m.

Deputies say that a fight may have occurred at one point, but it was quickly broken up by units at the mall.

With SkyCal overhead, a large presence of law enforcement members could be seen in various places around the mall's parking lots and outside of stores.

LASD deputies report that the gathering was prompted by a social media post.

No arrests, thefts or injuries have been reported.