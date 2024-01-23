Group of burglars hit Santa Clarita mini market, leave owners with nearly $10k in damage and stolen goods

Search for group of suspects underway after burglary at Santa Clarita mini mart

Search for group of suspects underway after burglary at Santa Clarita mini mart

Search for group of suspects underway after burglary at Santa Clarita mini mart

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who hit a mini market in Santa Clarita over the weekend, leaving the owners with approximately $10k in damages and stolen product.

The incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, at Seco Mini Market located in the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Drive, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

Surveillance video from the market shows the six suspects pull up out front in two silver SUVs before breaking in through the front door and ransacking the inside of the store.

Deputies say that overall, the suspects left approximately $10,000 behind in the form of stolen goods and damage to store property, as evidenced by photos from the store.

As it stands, there are no suspects in custody and no further information on their identities.