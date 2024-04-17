Watch CBS News
Green Day to perform at Echoplex in Los Angeles

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

The punk rock band Green Day will be performing at a venue that holds around 1,000 people in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 18.

The band will be hitting the stage at Echoplex located at 1154 Glendale Blvd. in the Echo Park area. Tickets are available for $59 and doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Green Day has been announcing last-minute shows ahead of the band's upcoming 'The Saviors Tour.' The band also played a pop-show at the House Of Blues in Anaheim in March.

Can't stop, won't stop!! Los Angeles, the hella tiny tour continues, see you at The Echoplex this Thursday 🤯🎶🤘🏼 Tickets...

Posted by Green Day on Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Green Day's new studio album Saviors was released in January 2024. It is the band's 12th album to hit the Top 10 on the Billboard chart.  

RELATED: Green Day reflect on the band's evolution and why they are committed to making protest music

The band's upcoming summer tour will include performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. The tour will kick-off on May 30 in Spain. The band will be making a stop in Los Angeles on September 14 at SoFi Stadium before ending their tour in San Diego. For more information on their tour dates, click here.

Amy Maetzold
Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 10:40 AM PDT

