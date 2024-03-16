Gray whale washes ashore Little Dume Beach in Malibu

A gray whale washed ashore Little Dume Beach in Malibu over the weekend.

Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards say that they were made aware of the whale on Saturday, which was located within the Point Dume State Marine Reserve.

The whale's carcass, which is said to be about 25-feet long and weigh around 13,000 pounds, is under the jurisdiction of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

Lifeguards have advised the public to maintain a safe distance from the whale until California Wildlife Center officials can work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine their next steps.

Because the whale's body is located in the surf line, it remains unsafe for them to conduct an exam and determine a cause of death.