Granada Hills homeowner shoots and kills would-be burglar

A Granada Hills homeowner shot and killed an attempted home invasion burglar early Saturday morning and authorities believe another suspect who fled the scene was also possibly shot.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 5 a.m. to a "hot prowler" call in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue near Rinaldi Avenue and found the suspect dead inside the home.

During a Saturday morning news conference, LAPD Valley Bureau Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said preliminary investigations show that a suspect who was armed with a weapon confronted the homeowner and that's when the shooting happened.

"During that burglary, multiple rounds were fired by the homeowner and the homeowner struck one of the burglary suspects," said Hamilton. The homeowner's grandmother and preschool-aged child were also home during the invasion.

Hamilton said it is believed that another suspect was shot because there was a blood trail from the home. "There was a blood trail and we trailed it to the end, and we believe there were at least one or two additional suspects involved in this burglary that left this scene, following the shooting by the homeowner," Hamilton said.

At the time of the news conference, Hamilton said all three family members were at the Devonshire Station as the homeowner who shot the burglar underwent questioning.

A neighbor spoke about the incident and said he was not surprised the shooting happened because burglaries occur daily in the neighborhood.

"I'm not surprised. I'm not surprised at all that this has happened. It's been a real problem here. The residents here are fed up," neighbor Pat Walsh said. He said the frequency of the burglaries led to the title, "dinner-time burglaries."

Hamilton acknowledged the frequency of burglaries in the area, saying he doesn't know why specific areas are being targeted.

"Our Devonshire detectives have been investigating a number of burglaries in this area that have been centered north and south of Rinaldi and we believe this incident is related to that series of crimes," Hamilton said. He continued saying that these suspects may be responsible for a string of similar burglaries in the area.

Police also recovered a black BMW sedan from the scene, which is said to be the suspect vehicle and that may also provide additional evidence to help locate the suspects who fled.

As to the homeowner who shot the would-be burglar, Hamilton said once police have concluded their investigation and submitted their report, it will be up to the District Attorney's Office to make the ultimate determination if criminal charges will be filed or not against the homeowner.

"Anyone inside their residence that is faced with a deadly threat and is perceived as a deadly threat has the right to protect themselves," Hamilton said.