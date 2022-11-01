Granada Hills Charter School student reportedly brutally attacked by classmate

A Granada Hills Charter School student brutally attacked one of his classmates. According to students, the assailant beat his victim so badly that most of her teeth fell out.

When Patricia Menjivar's son told her about the attack she said she was left in shock.

"He heard that a student had gotten hurt on campus and there was a lot of blood and that is all the information he knew," she said.

The victim's family said the attack happened during a Spanish Class on Monday. According to another parent, the attack happened after the victim confronted a classmate who she believed to be laughing at her. When went to approach him, he started punching her in the face repeatedly before stomping on her head and dragging her by the hair. The girl was left laying in a pile of blood after the assailant walked out of the classroom.

Multiple parents, including the victim's family claim that no adult jumped in to stop the abuse. The girl was beaten so badly that most of her teeth fell out when she removed her mask.

Parents received a letter from the school with no details about the incident at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Officials only said that safety was their top priority and that social workers would be stopping by to talk to students.

"What we would really wish for is that the school would just give us some information that is clear because of everything that is going on so we feel our children are safe," said Menjivar.

School police said officers arrested someone on Tuesday but did not provide any other details. Some parents said their kids stayed at home from school because of what they witnessed. They want to see the student behind the ruthless attack held accountable.

"It just breaks your heart for the young lady, her parents and the trauma of the children that were also in the classroom," said Menjivar.

Granada Hills Charter School has not responded to requests for comment.