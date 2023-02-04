Grammy Awards: How to watch the red carpet special

Sunday is music's biggest night and we bringing you the inside look! Join us at 4 p.m. on Sunday - one hour before the GRAMMY Awards are set to start - live from the red carpet!

Suzanne Marques will be there for arrivals and to talk with industry experts, nominated artists and more. Lesley Marin will be with fashion expert Brandon Williams breaking down all the fashion.

We'll bring you arrivals via our "limo cam" and an up close and personal look at what everyone's wearing on our "fashion cam."

The special airs on KCAL and will stream on CBS News Los Angeles beginning at 4 p.m.

See you there!