Governor Newsom signs human composting bill into law

SACRAMENTO - From recycled, and reusable materials to energy-efficient appliances, there are eco-friendly alternatives for just about everything these days.

And now, the same is true when it comes to how you're buried.

Over the weekend, Governor Newsom signed a human composting bill into law.

"We have a climate change crisis out there and i don't want to contribute to it.," said Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens)

It was a post-mortem preference promising a greener afterlife.

"This cycle of returning back to earth is nothing new," said Garcia.

Garcia is talking about human composting, where human remains naturally decompose over about a month after being put in a reusable container and buried in biodegradable materials like wood chips and alfalfa, which break down into soil that can later be returned to families.

"It's compost. It's soil that we're talking about...that could be used to plant trees, to plant a garden. And it's also good for the environment," she said.

The option just got the go-ahead from Governor Newsom.

"If this is something that's not for you, you don't have to use this. It's just an additional option. We're not taking anything away," said Garcia.

Garcia says it's not a silver bullet for climate change but it can make a difference by releasing less carbon into the air, than cremation. It's also slightly less expensive than a casket funeral.

"Given the heat that we've been under, the drought, the wildfires -- we need to do everything and anything to reduce our carbon emissions and create more eco-friendly options in all spaces."

An eco-friendly alternative to traditional end-of-life options is getting the green light in California starting in 2027. California isn't alone when it comes to human composting. Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Vermont already allow it.