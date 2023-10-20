Gov. Newsom arrives in Israel, meets with President Isaac Herzog

Gov. Gavin Newsom arrived in Israel Friday morning to show support to "those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California's support," according to his post on X.

I’ll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California’s support. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 19, 2023

Newsom met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, ahead of his trip over to China to discuss policies to curb global warming.

"I thank you Governor of California [Gavin Newsom] for your solidarity visit to Israel today. We will never forget the true friends of the State of Israel – those who chose to stand with us in our difficult times," President Herzog said on X, formerly Twitter.

אני מודה לך מושל קליפורניה @GavinNewsom על ביקור הסולידריות שלך היום בישראל. לעולם לא נשכח את חברי האמת של מדינת ישראל - אלו שבחרו לעמוד עמנו בזמנים הקשים שלנו. pic.twitter.com/00xHhMgyHE — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 20, 2023

California is also sending medical supplies to the region, including provisions for the Gaza Strip, according to Newsom's office.