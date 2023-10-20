Watch CBS News
Gov. Newsom arrives in Israel, meets with President Isaac Herzog

By Amy Maetzold

KCAL News

Gov. Gavin Newsom arrived in Israel Friday morning to show support to "those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California's support," according to his post on X.

Newsom met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, ahead of his trip over to China to discuss policies to curb global warming.

"I thank you Governor of California [Gavin Newsom] for your solidarity visit to Israel today. We will never forget the true friends of the State of Israel – those who chose to stand with us in our difficult times," President Herzog said on X, formerly Twitter. 

  California is also sending medical supplies to the region, including provisions for the Gaza Strip, according to Newsom's office.

October 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

