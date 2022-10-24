Gov. Newsom responds to antisemitic incidents throughout Los Angeles County

Following a weekend where several antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the Southland, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the actions.

On Saturday, members of a group stood on an overpass above the 405 Freeway, performing Nazi salutes behind a banner that read "Kanye was right about the Jews." The message comes on the heels of rapper Kanye West's multi-week attack on the Jewish community.

Less than 24 hours later, many Angelenos living in Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Westwood woke to find fliers containing messages of antisemitic hate in their front yards. The messages were inside of plastic bags, weighed down with sand so they wouldn't blow away in the wind.

"This weekend's public display of antisemitic hate is another wake-up call to all of us that we must remain vigilant to protect our values and freedoms as Californians," Gov. Newom's statement said. "The former President gave a platform to extremists spewing hate speech and we continue to see dangerous consequences — rom the insurrection on January 6th to the Nazi salutes and anti-Jewish signs over the 405 Freeway here in California. Our state is committed to protecting our diverse communities and will continue to lead the fight against racial, ethnic, and religious hate wherever it rears its ugly head."

Surveillance video from some neighborhoods shows the fliers being thrown out of cars slowly driving down the street, including one in the front lawn of LA City Council candidate Sam Yebri.

"This is personal. Not only am I Jewish, but I'm a Jewish refugee from the Middle East," he said. "We're blessed to be Americans now, but it's really quite painful to see the hate follow us to our doorstep here in Los Angeles."

Many of the messages blame Jewish people for causing COVID, influencing Donald Trump's rise to the presidency and for influening the LGBTQ movement. The same group responsible for the banner over the 405 Freeway is suspected of being involved in the distribution of the fliers as well.

"I'm one of the most pro-freedom of speech type of people, but when it is a threat on your existence as a group, an existence that is given to you at birth and that you cultivate over the rest of your life, it's not a debate anymore — it's a personal attack," said Dr. Alex Hakim, who also found a flier in front of his Westwood home.

For many, these repeat instances of antisemitism cause fear that their demonstrations now could lead to more hateful or violent acts down the road.

"This is a coordinated effort, this is an organization that is not hiding themselves. They put their website on all their flyers," said Beverly Hills Mayor Lilli Bosse. "The way I see it, the more that people speak out against it... we can't be silent. That's what happened in the past."

LA City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell joined the politicians condemning the actions, issuing a statement on Monday.

"The poison of hate has no place anywhere, and the rise in anti-Semitism in so many places, including Los Angeles, is deeply disturbing. It's hard to fathom the malevolence required to put such vile words and gestures on public display, as well as the bigoted mindset required to think this way in the first place.

These acts are part of an alarming trend of abhorrent verbal and literal attacks against Jews here and everywhere. History has shown that ignorance, bigotry and hatred begets violence. Those of us who believe in and celebrate our pluralism and diversity must speak loudly against this. We absolutely cannot be silent."

On Monday, Kanye West was dropped by Creative Artists Agency, who joined the ranks of prominent brands severing ties with the rapper.