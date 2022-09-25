California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's not considering a presidential run.

"No, no, and no," he said when asked whether he would run for president in 2024 or 2028 while speaking in Texas Saturday. "I've said it in French, Italian. I don't know German. I mean, I cannot say it enough. But thank you. It's humbling. It is sweet. It's a nice thing to be asked."

He also reflected on recall efforts last year.

"As I said, I was almost recalled last year. They went after me, hard. That was sobering. That wakes you up. How vulnerable and how fast this is. And how people come and go and people cut you off," he shared.

Newsom is running for re-election to a second term as governor of California in November.

"California. What a gift. 40-million Americans strong. We talk about laboratories of Democracy. We're able to scale ideas that have impact all across this country around the world. I'm very proud of that privilege and I don't take it for granted one day," he said.