Gov. Gavin Newsom says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis using migrants as 'pawns'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at California after Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a federal investigation into DeSantis' actions.

"The governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice to investigate Texas and Florida governors and all I can say is, I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function," the Florida governor said.

In response, Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate before Election Day.

"Hey Governor Ron DeSantis clearly you're struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people's lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention --let's take this up & debate. I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day," he tweeted.

This most recent quarrel between the two state leaders happened after DeSantis organized the flights of almost 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.

"Those migrants were used as pawns — to humiliate and dehumanize," Newsom said during a press conference. "What DeSantis is going is a disgrace. It's almost monstrous."

The tiny island, which is a vacation destination for the rich and famous, does not have facilities to process migrants. Officials were given almost no notice about the arrivals and the migrants said they didn't know where they were being taken, but were promised jobs and housing.

The migrants were taken by bus and ferry to a military base on Cape Cod which was converted into a shelter.

One of the migrants, 28-year-old Elieser Perche, said he came from Venezuela with his parents to find some work and a better life for his family.

Last night, President Joe Biden criticized the Republican governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona who sent nearly 12,000 migrants to Democratic strongholds in the past five months.

"Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings using them as props," he said. "What they're doing is simply wrong. It's un-American. It's reckless."

DeSantis showed no signs of ending this tactic.

"All we're trying to do is offer transport to sanctuary jurisdictions," said DeSantis. "Free to the alien, but certainly not mandatory. And that way they're able to go and these sanctuary jurisdictions can put their money where their mouth is."

The issue is now helping to elevate two polar opposite governors to the national stage according to Professor of Politics Jack Pitney.

"What we have here is a political co-dependency," said Pitney. "Newsom benefits by attacking DeSantis. DeSantis benefits by attacking Newsom."