Gov. Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Karen Bass announce mental health development
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass held a news conference Wednesday in support of mental health development across California.
The announcement, made at the Los Angeles General Medical Center in Lincoln Heights officially began the campaign in support of Proposition 1, a $6.38 billion bond measure on the March ballot that backers say will develop thousands of mental health treatment beds and support housing across the state.
